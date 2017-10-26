Crash on Southbound McCarran Near Lincoln Could Cause Delays - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Crash on Southbound McCarran Near Lincoln Could Cause Delays

The Nevada Department of Transportation has reported the right lane of southbound McCarran near Lincoln has been blocked by a vehicle due to a crash. Delays could be possible. 

This story will be updated with details as they become known.

