Crash on Southbound McCarran Near Lincoln Could Cause Delays

The government released a portion of the JFK assassination records set to be released today, but others will still be held pending further review.
For almost a decade, the national organization 'Feed the Children,' has provided backpacks to homeless students across the country through their 'H.E.L.P. for the Homeless' program. These backpacks, along with hundreds of Star Wars books, were delivered to the doorsteps of Carson City's School District, Thursday.
Organizations throughout the community are offering trick or treating alternatives.
The Reno Police Department have arrested a man suspected of robbing five different convenience stores over the course of three days.
The Washoe County Medical Examiner has identified the man who died earlier this week in a Lemmon Valley home. Authorities say 75-year-old Max Tax died from a gunshot wound and it appears to be self-inflicted.
Aston was facing trial next year for threatening Carson City Judge John Tatro and his family for several years before being arrested in 2016.
A local family has been spending the last few years making sure every child gets to take part in Halloween. The Food Allergy Research and Education says there are 15 million people nationwide who have a food allergy, and that includes children.
More >>
Several government offices will be closed this Friday in observance of the Nevada Day holiday. But there are a few offices that will remain open during the state holiday.
