Books and Backpacks Given Out to Homeless Children Across Nevada

For almost a decade, the national organization 'Feed the Children' has provided backpacks to homeless students across the country through their 'H.E.L.P. for the Homeless' program.

These backpacks, 600 backpacks to be exact, and hundreds of Star Wars books, were delivered to the doorsteps of schools in Carson City's School District Thursday.

The district partnered up with the Nevada's Department of Education to distribute them across the state. It's all part of an effort to help homeless students stay in school, since they are three times more likely to drop out of school than their peers with secured living situations.

Coordinators with the McKinney-Vento Students in Transition Program in Carson City say something as simple as books and bags can give the students a boost in self-esteem, confidence, motivation and, ultimately, it can improve their performance in the classroom.

Peggy Sweetland, the McKinney-Vento Liaison, emphasizes the importance of this project, "We want our kids academically successful, we want them to get to school on time, ready to learn and not worried about whether or not they have adequate supplies."

In the following days, those books and backpacks will be distributed to 17 school districts across the state.

If you'd like to donate to Carson City School District's McKinney-Vento Program, click here.

To learn more about Feed the Children's H.E.L.P. for the Homeless Program, click here.