NDOT Reminds Drivers & Pedestrians To Be Safe This Halloween

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is reminding drivers and pedestrians to be safe on the road this Halloween. During the past four Halloweens, there have been a total of eight traffic deaths and 578 crashes.

NDOT wants to remind drivers to watch for pedestrians and yield when necessary. This is particularly true on Halloween night, when young trick-or-treaters are out in force. Drivers are also reminded to never drive impaired.

NDOT also wants to remind pedestrians to cross the street legally, making eye contact with drivers and waiting for drivers to stop before crossing. Pedestrians should also make themselves visible, whether wearing a reflective costume on Halloween Day or reflective gear on other days.

NDOT has also provided these additional safety tips:

Drivers

Use caution while behind the wheel. Slow down and be alert in residential areas. Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.

Drive sober or get pulled over. Always designate a sober driver and plan a way to safely get home at the end of the night if you plan on celebrating Halloween with alcohol or other intoxicants. Use your community’s sober ride program or take a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact local law enforcement or *NHP.

Pedestrians

Walking impaired can be just as dangerous as drunk driving.

Keep kids safe. Children out at night and under the age of 12 should have adult supervision. Kids should stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups. Choose face paint when possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision. Decorate costumes with reflective tape and have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights.

Remember, everyone is a pedestrian at some time. Always cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look left, right and left again when crossing and keep looking as you cross.



More traffic safety information is available at zerofatalitiesnv.com.