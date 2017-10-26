Celebrating and Learning About Nevada Day History

On Friday, many Nevadans get the day off as our state observes Nevada Day. For many of us, Nevada Day has become a three day weekend full of fun and state wide activities. But like all the best holiday's, ours comes with a lot of history behind it, and our school districts teach that history to our kids while they're still young.

Sandy Goerke is a 4th grade Lyon County teacher who’s been teaching students about Nevada day for more than 25 years.

"Nevada day is a celebration of when Nevada became a state during the civil war,” said Goerke.

And to celebrate that statehood, every year the students of Cottonwood Elementary take part in dozens of activities that made Nevada what it is today. Things like panning for gold, learning about Nevada’s original postal operations and taking part in native dances created by some of Nevada’s most historic tribes.

"It's important to understand our history because to understand what we've done in the past to help us make decisions in the future,” said Sam Macaluso with the Nevada Historical Society.

Macaluso says part of what makes our holiday so unique, is that we don't always hold these kind of celebrations on October 31st; the day Nevada was admitted into the United State.

Instead, the holiday is observed on the last Friday of October, because of a legislative decision in 2000 to generate more interest in the day.

"That's just another way for tourists to possibly come in, as well as for the local people to go to Carson City and see the Nevada day parade,” said Macaluso.

The Nevada Day parade is one of our state's largest celebrations of statehood. The parade kicks off this Saturday in Carson city at 10 a.m.