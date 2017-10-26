Mt. Rose Will Be Open Soon

Organizations throughout the community are offering trick or treating alternatives.More >>
During the past four Halloweens, there have been a total of eight traffic deaths and 578 crashes.
If the warm weather is a trick this fall, Mt. Rose has a treat for skiers this weekend. They'll be open this Friday, October 27th, and Saturday, October 28th, from 8am through noon.
On Friday, many Nevadans get the day off as our state observes Nevada Day.
The Reno Police Department have arrested a man suspected of robbing five different convenience stores over the course of three days.
The Washoe County Medical Examiner has identified the man who died earlier this week in a Lemmon Valley home. Authorities say 75-year-old Max Tax died from a gunshot wound and it appears to be self-inflicted.
Aston was facing trial next year for threatening Carson City Judge John Tatro and his family for several years before being arrested in 2016.
Estimates show that about 2,600 feral horses live in the Virginia Range, stretching from Interstate 80 to U.S. 50, and Old Highway 395 to U.S. 95 Alternate.
A local family has been spending the last few years making sure every child gets to take part in Halloween. The Food Allergy Research and Education says there are 15 million people nationwide who have a food allergy, and that includes children.
