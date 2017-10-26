Mt. Rose Will Be Open Soon

If the warm weather is a trick this fall, Mt. Rose has a treat for skiers this weekend. They'll be open this Friday, October 27th, and Saturday, October 28th, from 8am through noon.

"It's official, we are going to open the run for a little fall tease of skiing," said marketing director Mike Pierce.

While the warm weather has been a challenge lately, they've been making snow since the beginning of October, and it's paying off.



"Anytime in October when we had the the opportunity, we had the guns blazing. Meaning if it was was below thirty two degrees with low relative humidity, we can turn the snow making guns on full throttle," said Pierce.

With the warm weather we've had lately, they haven't been able to make any new snow.

"There's different rings on the snow gun. Which is how much moisture you can put out in the air to make snow. So if it's really cold you can you can open all the rings to make more is what it comes down to," said Pierce.

While they can make snow when the temperatures hit freezing, 28 degrees is ideal. Once the snow is made, it accumulates in huge piles, which then has to be distributed throughout the resort's trails. One of the beginner trails accessed from the Wizard lift, will be open to the public. On average, the run is about ten inches deep right now. Some of their employees got to test it out.

"It was really fun. It felt like spring out here, which is hard to to believe since it's October, but there's a solid amount of snow on the ground, and it felt really good," said Siani Nau of Mt. Rose.

Pierce says they've been in this position before. Two years ago they opened on November 2nd, and last year they didn't open until November 17th.

While they know they will be open November 27th and 28th, after that is yet to be determined.