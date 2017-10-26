Nevada Day Gives Boost To Local Businesses

Nevada Day is October 31, but the observed holiday is Friday. Some companies are getting more foot traffic this week, selling Nevada goods for people to show their state pride.

Eric Smith is the owner of The Flag Store in Sparks. The store sells a lot more than flags, including T-shirts, hoodies, vests and jackets. Some of those items are on sale this week, and he is getting more customers looking for that type of gear.

"It's definitely Nevada pride, and it's definitely because we live in such a fantastic place," Smith said. "Where else can it be snowing two weeks ago and 80 degrees this week? It's a wonderful place to live."

People can buy Nevada stickers, coffee mugs and even trivia games at The Flag Store. It has a wide assortment of Nevada-made goods, including honey, barbecue sauce, jam, wine and beer. It has 40 different Nevada-shaped gift baskets and customers can also make their own by adding different items that are made throughout the state.

"We get to see a lot of the vendors that started off real small and that have grown and have really made it, which is fantastic to see," Smith said. "The entrepreneurial spirit in Nevada is alive and well."

One of those vendors is Reno eNVy, which is now under a new parent company called Home Means Nevada Co. The local brand will stay the same, but the company's owner is expanding his business to attract more statewide interest. He has already struck a chord with Renoites, and he hopes to do the same with Nevadans.

"All that emotion and that pride they have in the state really sort of wells up, and we're kind of the go-to for those themed articles of clothing," Scott Dunseath, Owner of Home Means Nevada Co. said.

Dunseath says this week has brought a spike in sales at his downtown Reno store and online.

"If the weather's bad, we'll sell more hoodies," Dunseath said. "If the weather is good, we'll sell T-shirts. So, for sure, Nevada Day always brings people in, especially for our themed products like Battle Born and Home Means Nevada."

Home Means Nevada Co. uses designs like sagebrush, the Mountain Bluebird and the Bighorn Sheep on some of its clothing, and uses specific colors.

"We really try to tap into the colors and be inspired by the scenery and the natural colors that you find in the Nevada landscape," Dunseath said.

Nevada clothing is a hot seller at both shops, as people gear up for the Nevada Day Parade in Carson City, Saturday. Laura Alden is shopping to show her Nevada colors when she goes to the parade.

"It's a great place to live," Alden said. "It's a beautiful state. I love the desert. I just love all the local events."

Smith expects more customers before Saturday, when the sale on Nevada clothing ends.