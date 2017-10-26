Crews Responding to Wildfire Near Middlegate in Churchill County

President Trump's declaration, which will be effective for 90 days and can be renewed, will allow the government to redirect resources in various ways and to expand access to medical services in rural areas.More >>
The government is set to release 2,800 JFK assassination records, but President Trump is delaying the release of other files pending further review.More >>
Sierra Front says crews are responding to a wildland fire near Middlegate in Churchill County.More >>
The Mountain Housing Council had their second meeting Wednesday night at the North Tahoe Event Center at Kings Beach, to discuss ways to fix their current housing crisis.More >>
President Trump has signed a $36.5 billion emergency aid measure to refill disaster accounts, provide a cash infusion to Puerto Rico and bail out the federal flood insurance program.More >>
The Reno Police Department have arrested a man suspected of robbing five different convenience stores over the course of three days.More >>
The Washoe County Medical Examiner has identified the man who died earlier this week in a Lemmon Valley home. Authorities say 75-year-old Max Tax died from a gunshot wound and it appears to be self-inflicted.More >>
Aston was facing trial next year for threatening Carson City Judge John Tatro and his family for several years before being arrested in 2016.More >>
Estimates show that about 2,600 feral horses live in the Virginia Range, stretching from Interstate 80 to U.S. 50, and Old Highway 395 to U.S. 95 Alternate.More >>
Several government offices will be closed this Friday in observance of the Nevada Day holiday. But there are a few offices that will remain open during the state holiday.More >>
