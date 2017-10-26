Crews Responding to Wildfire Near Middlegate in Churchill County

Sierra Front says crews are responding to a wildland fire near Middlegate in Churchill County.

The 45-acre Lucky Fire started just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday 5-10 miles south of Middlegate.

Sierra Front says BLM, Churchill County and Fallon NAS are responding to the fire.

The fire is burning grass and sagebrush.

There's no immediate word on how the fire started.