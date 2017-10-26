Wildfire Grows in Size Near Middlegate in Churchill County

Sierra Front says a wildfire near Middlegate in Churchill County is now 400-500 acres large.

The Lucky Fire started just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday 5-10 miles south of Middlegate.

Sierra Front says three engines and two crews are on scene. It also says a helicopter is en route to the fire.

Sierra Front says BLM, Churchill County and Nevada Division of Forestry are fighting the fire.

The fire is burning grass and sagebrush.

There's no immediate word on how the fire started.