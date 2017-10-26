President Trump Signs $36.5 Billion Emergency Aid Bill for Disas - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

President Trump Signs $36.5 Billion Emergency Aid Bill for Disasters

Posted: Updated:

President Donald Trump has signed a $36.5 billion emergency aid measure to refill disaster accounts, provide a cash infusion to Puerto Rico and bail out the federal flood insurance program.

The president signed the bill Thursday after the Senate sent him the measure earlier this week to help Florida, Texas and Puerto Rico after a devastating string of hurricanes. The money will also help Western states dealing with massive wildfires.

To date, Congress has approved more than $50 billion in disaster aid this fall, but more money will be needed. The states and Puerto Rico continue to assess the damage from an onslaught of damaging storms.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.