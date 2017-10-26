Big Rock Sports Opens New Distribution Facility in Reno

An outdoor sporting goods company based in North Carolina is opening a distribution facility in Reno.

It'll be located on Moya Boulevard in Stead and they're hiring up to 50 people to work there during the first year.

Big Rock Sports will begin interviewing and hiring for positions immediately. It will be holding its first job fair on Tuesday, October 31st between 9:00am and 4:00pm at the Reno JobConnect Office located in the Reno Town Mall at 4001 S. Virginia Street.

"I welcome the Big Rock Sports team with open arms to The Biggest Little City," said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. "A premier outdoor sporting goods distributor like Big Rock Sports opening a new distribution facility in Reno is further proof that we've officially become an attractive logistics hub in the West. This also adds to our already great reputation for outdoors and recreation."

"Big Rock Sports is a great fit for our region and is a place where outdoor sports are year-round activities," said Mike Kazmierski, President and CEO of EDAWN. "The new Reno location is ideal for the company's growing business and is within easy reach to more than 60 million customers in a single-day truck drive in the Western U.S."

"The opening of our Western distribution center to Reno was a strategic decision to meet our growing customer needs," said Jay Samuels. "As Big Rock Sports continues to grow, we must ensure that we are providing our customers with the most convenient and enjoyable experience in the industry. Opening a new distribution facility in Reno, Nevada is one of the many ways we are ensuring we meet our customer's expectations."

(Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada contributed to this report.)