Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe to Open Friday for Skiing And Snowboarding

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe says it will open this Friday and Saturday for skiing and snowboarding. The first resort to open in the Lake Tahoe area for a fall tease ahead of the 2017-18 winter season, Mt. Rose will offer access to one beginner ski trail accessed by the Wizard chairlift from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. both days. Lift tickets will be available for $20 for guests ages 16+, and $10 for children ages 15 and under.

“At 8,260’, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe has the highest base area elevation at Lake Tahoe, so cold early season overnight temperatures have allowed our snowmaking team to work their magic over the last week,” said Mike Pierce, director of marketing for Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe. “We were able to maximize the efficiency of our snowmaking system and stockpile enough snow to provide our guests with access to one trail so they can get back on their skis and snowboards. As conditions permit, and with Mother Nature’s help, we will continue to make snow and open more terrain and really get the season underway in the coming weeks.”

The Lodgepole Café and Timbers Bar will also be open from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Equipment rentals and ski lessons will not be offered; however, guests will be able to pick-up season leases and purchase season passes.

After this weekend, Mt. Rose will resume lift operations and open additional terrain as weather and conditions permit.

For more information about resort services, conditions, or to purchase a lift ticket or season pass, visit www.skirose.com.

(Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe contributed to this report.)