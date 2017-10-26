Man Facing Trial For Threatening Judge Dies in Prison

The Division of Parole and Probation needs helping finding a suspect who we first told you about in January who's still on the run after almost a year.More >>
The Division of Parole and Probation needs helping finding a suspect who we first told you about in January who's still on the run after almost a year.More >>
Aston was facing trial next year for threatening Carson City Judge John Tatro and his family for several years before being arrested in 2016.More >>
Aston was facing trial next year for threatening Carson City Judge John Tatro and his family for several years before being arrested in 2016.More >>
President Donald Trump is declaring the opioid crisis a national public health emergency, and says it's sparing "no part" of the United States.More >>
President Donald Trump is declaring the opioid crisis a national public health emergency, and says it's sparing "no part" of the United States.More >>
The Washoe County Medical Examiner has identified the man who died earlier this week in a Lemmon Valley home. Authorities say 75-year-old Max Tax died from a gunshot wound and it appears to be self-inflicted.More >>
The Washoe County Medical Examiner has identified the man who died earlier this week in a Lemmon Valley home. Authorities say 75-year-old Max Tax died from a gunshot wound and it appears to be self-inflicted.More >>
The South Lake Tahoe City Council is considering again a variety of bans or restrictions on polystyrene - the synthetic material most commonly known by the brand name Styrofoam.More >>
The South Lake Tahoe City Council is considering again a variety of bans or restrictions on polystyrene - the synthetic material most commonly known by the brand name Styrofoam.More >>
The Reno Police Department have arrested a man suspected of robbing five different convenience stores over the course of three days.More >>
The Reno Police Department have arrested a man suspected of robbing five different convenience stores over the course of three days.More >>
Estimates show that about 2,600 feral horses live in the Virginia Range, stretching from Interstate 80 to U.S. 50, and Old Highway 395 to U.S. 95 Alternate.More >>
Estimates show that about 2,600 feral horses live in the Virginia Range, stretching from Interstate 80 to U.S. 50, and Old Highway 395 to U.S. 95 Alternate.More >>
A federal official says a laptop found in the Las Vegas shooter's hotel suite after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history was missing a hard drive.More >>
A federal official says a laptop found in the Las Vegas shooter's hotel suite after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history was missing a hard drive.More >>
For some local skiers and snowboarders, a long-held dream looks like it's becoming a reality at Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows: a gondola to connect the two resorts.More >>
For some local skiers and snowboarders, a long-held dream looks like it's becoming a reality at Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows: a gondola to connect the two resorts.More >>
How going after the adult market has changed what’s inside…More >>
How going after the adult market has changed what’s inside…More >>