Man Facing Trial For Threatening Judge Dies in Prison - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Man Facing Trial For Threatening Judge Dies in Prison

Posted: Updated:

The Carson City Sheriff's office says John Aston died in prison some time between Wednesday night and Thursday morning in the infirmary in the Northern Nevada Correctional Center.

Aston was facing trial next year for threatening Carson City Judge John Tatro and his family for several years before being arrested in 2016. 

Carson Sheriff Ken Furlong says Aston was "in dire health" when police arrested him last year and had "substantial aging issues." The exact cause of death is under investigation. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.