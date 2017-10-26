City of South Lake Tahoe Considers Styrofoam Ban - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

City of South Lake Tahoe Considers Styrofoam Ban

The South Lake Tahoe City Council is considering again a variety of bans or restrictions on polystyrene - the synthetic material most commonly known by the brand name Styrofoam used in packaging for takeout orders at restaurants and other retail stores.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune reports city staff at a council meeting last week brought forward the different tiers of a polystyrene ban for discussion. These tiers range from a ban only eliminating polystyrene takeout food containers to one that prohibits the sale of products packaged with polystyrene, like egg cartons and meat at grocery stores.

Environmentalists have long criticized polystyrene for its lengthy lifetime in landfills and impact on the environment and wildlife.

Council requested staff bring back more information on how the various tiers might impact local businesses.

Information from: Tahoe Daily Tribune, http://www.tahoedailytribune.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

