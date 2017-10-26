NDOT Repairing U.S. 395 in Gardnerville Thursday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NDOT Repairing U.S. 395 in Gardnerville Thursday

Posted:

From The Nevada Department of Transportation:

An overnight single lane closure will be in place on northbound U.S. 395 in Gardnerville Thursday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 29 as the Nevada Department of Transportation makes roadway repairs. Between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, and once again from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, single lane closures will be in place on northbound U.S. 395 near Gilman Avenue. Minor travel delays are to be anticipated.

This summer, NDOT made an emergency repair to repave an approximately three-inch dip in the roadway. Following up on those initial repairs, a contractor will fill other potholes and repair a small section of roadside curb and gutter in the area. NDOT plans a more extensive roadway improvement project in future years as funding becomes available.

More than 20,000 vehicles travel the highway every day.
 

