Someone 2 Know: Albert Sindlinger

An overnight single lane closure will be in place on northbound U.S. 395 in Gardnerville Thursday and Sunday.More >>
A 1992 law requires the release Thursday of all files that are still hidden on Kennedy's killing on Nov. 22, 1963. Only the president can decide to hold some back.More >>
President Trump will direct his Department of Health and Human Services to declare the opioid crisis a nationwide public health emergency under the Public Health Service Act.More >>
The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is kicking off a green waste pilot program this weekend that acts as an alternative to pile burning.More >>
What do you do when you have a thirst for knowledge and energy to burn? If you're this week's Someone 2 Know, you devote yourself to three wildly different careers.More >>
The Reno Police Department have arrested a man suspected of robbing five different convenience stores over the course of three days.More >>
Estimates show that about 2,600 feral horses live in the Virginia Range, stretching from Interstate 80 to U.S. 50, and Old Highway 395 to U.S. 95 Alternate.More >>
A federal official says a laptop found in the Las Vegas shooter's hotel suite after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history was missing a hard drive.More >>
For some local skiers and snowboarders, a long-held dream looks like it's becoming a reality at Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows: a gondola to connect the two resorts.More >>
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a commercial burglary case and a grand larceny case that happened within hours of one another.More >>
