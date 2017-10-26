House GOP Passes Budget, Will Start Tax Debate - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

House GOP Passes Budget, Will Start Tax Debate

Posted: Updated:

The House has narrowly passed a $4 trillion budget that clears a key hurdle toward President Donald Trump's goal of cutting taxes.

The 216-212 vote allows Republicans to begin work on a $1.5 trillion tax cut and move it through Congress without fear of blocking tactics by Democrats. The tax bill is the top item on the GOP agenda and would be Trump's first major win in Congress.

GOP leaders overcame opposition from House conservatives unhappy about deficits and debt and lawmakers from high-tax states such as New York and New Jersey, who are upset about plans to curb the state and local tax deduction.

The Senate passed the measure last week and the House endorsed it without changes to move quickly to the tax measure.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.