List of Nevada Day Closures

Several government offices will be closed this Friday in observance of the Nevada Day holiday. But there are a few offices that will remain open during the state holiday.

The City of Reno administrative offices at Reno City Hall (1 East First Street) will be closed on Friday, October 27 in observance of Nevada Day. This includes the Community Development department and City Attorney's Office.

The Reno Municipal Court (1 South Sierra Street) will also be closed on October 27.

Most Washoe County administrative offices will be closed for Nevada Day on Friday, October 27th.

The following county offices will be closed:

Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno, 89512

All Washoe County Libraries. Downtown Reno and Spanish Springs Libraries are also closed on Thursday, October 26. To place a hold, renew a checkout, download eBooks, research databases, find online articles, please visit www.washoecountylibrary.us

The Second Judicial District Court

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office - all administrative offices and front desk

Regional Animal Services Shelter Operations and Office will be closed, but field operations will continue as normal.

Reno Justice Court, Sparks Justice Court, Incline Village Justice Court and Wadsworth Justice Court

Washoe County Human Services Agency and all meal distribution locations.

The following county offices will be open:

The Office of the County Clerk at the Washoe County Complex will remain open throughout the holiday from 8 a.m. to midnight for the issuance of marriage licenses, fictitious firm names and notary bond filings, as well as property tax payments for the Treasurer’s Office.

All City of Reno recreation facilities are closed except for Northwest Pool, which is open during its regularly scheduled hours. For more information about recreation facilities, call 775-334-2262.

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) administrative offices will be closed in observance of Nevada Day on Friday, October 27.

All transit services will continue on a regular schedule. Passenger Services will remain open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and may be reached by calling 775-348-RIDE. Real-time bus arrival information may also be accessed by downloading the NextBus app for Apple and Android devices.

(City of Reno, Washoe County and RTC contributed to this report.)