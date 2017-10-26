Study: Premiums for Popular ACA Plan Up by 34%

President Trump will direct his Department of Health and Human Services to declare the opioid crisis a nationwide public health emergency under the Public Health Service Act.More >>
Premiums for the most popular health care plans are going up an average of 34%, according to a study that confirms dire predictions about the impact of political turmoil on consumers.More >>
A federal panel recommended Wednesday that older people already vaccinated for shingles get a new, better shot.More >>
You might spot a new trend at a handful of area schools. Students are wearing t-shirts that may very well look different every time they wear them. They are called Swap Ts. How they are helping with social and emotional learning in Health Watch.More >>
Chronic pain and mental illness is a daily battle for millions of people. However, relief is coming from a drug you might not expect called Ketamine. When two Reno doctors observed the profound benefits it had on patients, they wanted to make this therapy available to those who are suffering here in northern Nevada. We take you inside Sierra Ketamine Clinics for Health Watch.More >>
State officials are committing more than $1 million to fight prescription opioid abuse in Nevada.More >>
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve is holding a public panel on Thursday in hopes of getting more people to talk about mental health issues and addiction.More >>
A bipartisan Senate deal to curb the growth of health insurance premiums is reeling after President Trump reversed course and opposed the agreement.More >>
The unusually high number of viral meningitis cases recently recorded in Susanville and in Washoe County continues to rise according to health officials.More >>
Medicare beneficiaries can now enroll or change health insurance plans.More >>
