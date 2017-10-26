Gov't to Release 2,800 JFK Assassination Records; President Trump Delays Release of Some Files

The government is set to release 2,800 JFK assassination records, but President Trump is delaying the release of other files pending further review.

White House officials say Trump will state in a coming memo that he had "no choice" but to keep others secret because of national security concerns. He's having those records further reviewed for the next six months.

Officials say Trump will impress upon federal agencies that JFK files should stay secret after the six-month review "only in the rarest cases."

The files are being released in keeping with a 1992 law that was passed in part due to Oliver Stone's "JFK," which explored the efforts of New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison to investigate Kennedy's death.

Stone's film was popular but widely criticized by experts who saw the film as a disservice to history. Scholars of the assassination are nearly unanimous in their belief that Kennedy was shot and killed by Lee Harvey Oswald, while Garrison argued that elements of the U.S. government were actually responsible. Other conspiracy theorists point to the Mafia or foreign governments, such as Fidel Castro's Cuba or the Soviet Union, as the hidden actors behind the assassination. Meanwhile, former Trump adviser Roger Stone, who says he had been pushing the president to release the files in full, has written a book claiming President Johnson was the real culprit.

There are numerous questions surrounding the assassination, which shocked the nation on November 22, 1963. For example, it is difficult to discern a clear motive for why Oswald, a 24-year-old former Marine who had briefly defected to the Soviet Union, would shoot Kennedy. Oswald also denied shooting Kennedy and famously claimed to be a "patsy" moments before nightclub owner Jack Ruby shot and killed him on November 24.

The Warren Commission, which was put appointed by Johnson to investigate the assassination and lead by Supreme Court Chief Justice Earl Warren, determined in 1964 that Oswald had acted alone. Still, a CBS News poll from 2013 found that 61% of Americans believed that more than one man was responsible for the assassination. Other polls have routinely found that majorities of Americans likewise believe in some sort of conspiracy surrounding Kennedy's death. The same CBS poll found that 56% believed there was a cover-up.

The new collection includes over 3,100 documents, and some of them are related to Oswald's trip to Mexico City right before the assassination. But most experts are of the opinion that the new documents are unlikely to reveal all that much about what happened that day in Dallas, because the government was legally required to release anything particularly relevant to the case years ago.

