Sun Valley Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested; Second Suspect Remains on the Loose

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested one person in connection with an armed robbery in Sun Valley. They say a second suspect remains on the loose.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested one person in connection with an armed robbery in Sun Valley. They say a second suspect remains on the loose.More >>
Amazon has reportedly has obtained pharmacy licenses in 12 states, hinting at possible plans to disrupt both the drugstore business and the larger pharmaceuticals industry.More >>
Amazon has reportedly has obtained pharmacy licenses in 12 states, hinting at possible plans to disrupt both the drugstore business and the larger pharmaceuticals industry.More >>
Home means Nevada, home means the hills, home means the sage and the pine! Your list of 'Things 2 Do!' this Nevada Day weekend are all things silver and blue!More >>
Home means Nevada, home means the hills, home means the sage and the pine! Your list of 'Things 2 Do!' this Nevada Day weekend are all things silver and blue!More >>
Superstar golfer Tiger Woods has pleaded guilty to reckless driving and agreed to enter a diversion program to settle a charge of driving under the influence.More >>
Superstar golfer Tiger Woods has pleaded guilty to reckless driving and agreed to enter a diversion program to settle a charge of driving under the influence.More >>
Sierra Front says a wildfire near Middlegate in Churchill County is now 400-500 acres large.More >>
Sierra Front says a wildfire near Middlegate in Churchill County is now 400-500 acres large.More >>
Several government offices will be closed Friday in observance of the Nevada Day holiday. But there are a few offices that will remain open during the state holiday.More >>
Several government offices will be closed Friday in observance of the Nevada Day holiday. But there are a few offices that will remain open during the state holiday.More >>
Home means Nevada, home means the hills, home means the sage and the pine! Your list of 'Things 2 Do!' this Nevada Day weekend are all things silver and blue!More >>
Home means Nevada, home means the hills, home means the sage and the pine! Your list of 'Things 2 Do!' this Nevada Day weekend are all things silver and blue!More >>
Press Start is a new unique bar where people can come and drink and act like a kid again.More >>
Press Start is a new unique bar where people can come and drink and act like a kid again.More >>
A local family has been spending the last few years making sure every child gets to take part in Halloween. The Food Allergy Research and Education says there are 15 million people nationwide who have a food allergy, and that includes children.
More >>
A local family has been spending the last few years making sure every child gets to take part in Halloween. The Food Allergy Research and Education says there are 15 million people nationwide who have a food allergy, and that includes children.
More >>
Crews put out a fire that broke out Thursday night at a townhouse building in Sparks.More >>
Crews put out a fire that broke out Thursday night at a townhouse building in Sparks.More >>