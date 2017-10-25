Sun Valley Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested; Second Suspect Remains on the Loose

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested one person in connection with an armed robbery in Sun Valley. They say a second suspect remains on the loose.

Deputies say 18-year-old Anthony Shirley was booked into the Washoe County Jail on Thursday.

The robbery happened Wednesday around 1:00 a.m. at the Rainbow Market on Sun Valley Boulevard.

The suspect that remains on the loose is described as light-skinned, is about 6' tall with a thin build and wore jeans.

Deputies say a Secret Witness tip helped them find Shirley. If you have information on the other suspect in this case, contact Secret Witness at 322-4900. Your information will remain anonymous.