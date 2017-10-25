Washoe County Deputies Asking For Help Identifying Armed Robbery - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Deputies Asking For Help Identifying Armed Robbery Suspects

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery in Sun Valley.

The robbery happened early Wednesday morning around 1:00 a.m. at the Rainbow Market on Sun Valley Boulevard.

Deputies say that the suspects are both light-skinned males, measuring about 6 feet tall with thin builds. One of the men was armed with a gun and the other with a machete.

Both of the suspects wore jeans, but one had on a gray sweatshirt with red UNLV letters. The other had on a black hoodie with gloves.

The thieves stole an unknown amount of cash and product before taking off. No one was hurt.

Deputies tell us they have a possible description of the car; white with the driver side headlight out.

Detectives are actively working on this case, but if you know anything that can help, call at 328-3320.

A Secret Witness reward of $1,500.00 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects wanted in connection with this case. Their number is 322-4900.

