Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District to Host Green Waste Initiative

Mike Brasseau and his two young boys couldn't even play in their own backyard just a few short weeks ago.

“There were large tumbleweeds, sage brush, everything that we pulled out of the yard for the kids to be able to play back in here, is all in the piles,” said Brasseau.

Mike couldn't just burn away the large bundles of debris he collected because pile burning isn't permitted in Washoe County this fall.

“They're not going to do a burn permit due to the dry season and not having enough wet weather,” said Brasseau.

So instead, Mike will be getting rid of his large amounts of green waste through a new Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District program.

"Pine needles, leaves, tree limbs even dead trees, if you can get it to our disposal site, we'll take care of it from there,” said Fire Chief Charles Moore.

Truckee Meadows Fire says they're kicking off this green waste initiative because last spring when pile burning was allowed, 12 fires escaped burn areas, and there's a possibility of that happening again this fall.

"We just don't want to take the risk, given what's happened in California, we want to be very careful, we always err on the side of caution,” said Moore.

And Washoe County residents like Brasseau say they're glad that there's now a new alternative to get rid of large amounts of yard debris, not only for the safety of his own family and but also for his neighbors.

"If they can get this to the point where people don't have to burn in their backyards without protection, that's a great deal,” said Brasseau.

If you're looking to take part in this program, it's happening Saturday, October 28th and also November 18th from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can drop off your waste at fire station 16 on east Lake Boulevard, the Lemmon Valley volunteer station on Nectar Street, the Silver Lake volunteer station on Red Rock Road, and station 37 in Hidden Valley.

Despite Washoe County's restrictions to pile burn, places like Carson City recently started their open burn season.