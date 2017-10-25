University of Nevada Opens A New Virtual Reality Studio

The virtual reality business is growing, and can be used for a variety of things, such as gaming and medicine. Which why the University of Nevada is so excited to start their own studio.

For students like Evan, who is in a wheel chair, virtual reality technology is more than a game; it can be life changing. With the help of virtual reality technology, he can now go skiing for the first time again in fifteen years, and experience events like Burning Man.

"This is a technology that is emerging has emerged. That we feel is going to go places," said @One Director Mark Gandolfo.

The new studio is something any student at the University of Nevada can now be a part of and explore.

"What we would really like to see is projects that are developed here on campus using our tech support. Going national, regional, international," said Gandolfo.

You can't help but have a smile on your face while using the new equipment. There's already a lot of great ideas and projects going on. Virtual reality not only allows you to go to places you never could, but it also allows you to preserve all the art we have in Reno.

There are dozens of art projects to look at. It's almost like you're in a gallery. You can listen to the artists and their stories too.

"We're traveling all over town to film the murals and the artists who made them and then bring into interactive map," said Virtual Reality Specialist Luka Starmer.

The interesting thing about the art simulation is that it works as a backup for all our art, so if something was to happen to it, the university would have the images saved on the virtual reality software. From art to space, the technology is almost endless.

"Then there's lots of research and application going on in the virtual reality world including psychology, medical school, simulations, and training," said Gandolfo.

There's a lot of things that could happen from the new studio. It will be interesting to see what the future holds. For right now, the studio is only open to the University community and not the public.

