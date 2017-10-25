Washoe County DA: 2016 Officer Involved Shooting Justified

The Washoe County District Attorney's office says that WCSO deputies and NHP troopers were justified in their actions during an officer involved shooting last year.

Twenty-nine year old Kyle Zimbelman of Reno was shot after a pursuit ended at Foothill Mobile Park, south of Stead Blvd in August of 2016. District Attorney Chris Hicks released a 50-page report detailing the incident and explains that Zimbelman likely committed "suicide by cop."