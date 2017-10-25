More Feral Horses Coming Into Urban Areas

Estimates show that about 2,600 feral horses live in the Virginia Range, stretching from Interstate 80 to U.S. 50, and Old Highway 395 to U.S. 95 Alternate. More of them are making their way into neighborhoods as food and water get harder to find in the wildlands.

"This time of year, we actually see an increase with the horses moving out of the range lands and coming down," Doug Farris, Administrator for Animal Industry for the Nevada Department of Agriculture said.

More horses means an increase of danger, including traffic crashes. Several horses have already been hit by cars in south Reno and along Highway 50 in the Moundhouse area.

"The primary reason that they're coming down out of the hills or the ranges is because of lack of food and water in the hills, and they come down to the urban areas. They have both down there," Farris said.

The NDA has one officer to respond to any incidents involving horses around the Virginia Range. That is why cooperative agreements are important. Since 2013, the American Wild Horse Preservation Campaign has partnered with the NDA, but that agreement is being terminated. The NDA is looking for a new partner, which is basically an advocacy group that voluntarily manages the horses.

"Somebody who has the tools and resources needed to carry out the management plan and protect public safety," Farris said.

The NDA says the AWHPC told the agency it would not fulfill all items in the agreement, and that is why it is ending its partnership. Meanwhile, AWHPC says it is requesting an immediate meeting with the NDA to work with the department to address any issues or possible problems.

Management of the feral horses includes responding to public safety hazards and removal, relocation and adoption of horses.