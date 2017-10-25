Reno's Discovery Museum "Grows Up"

Does the Discovery Museum’s Patrick Turner like it when people say, “children's museum?” He told us, “I don't. Children’s museum is very limiting." Yes, even though it's only 6 years old, The Discovery says it's now a grownup.

Turner says the museum features more “opportunities to explore science, and we do events specifically for adults." Events that give the 21 and older crowd the run of the place with no kids allowed. What started as an annual cocktail fundraiser in 2012 has now turned into a 4 times a year adults-only party inside with demonstrations, DJs and drinks. As he put it, “We serve a little bit of beer and wine and some heavy hors-d'oeuvres, and give those adults the opportunity to explore the museum."

But it's a bit of a balancing act. How do you get the adults, without losing the kids? Turner says they "divide it up by time, so the adults-only events are in the evenings. During the day we're open for everybody." Also geared toward adults are the latest exhibits. Paleontologists and archaeologists have been flocking to see the largest, most complete, best preserved Tyrannosaurus Rex ever discovered: 42-foot-long "Sue." A couple got married in front of it just last Saturday. Patrick told us, "Everything about their wedding had a dinosaur or paleontologic theme, it was incredible."

Next to that is the recent anatomy experience, “Inside Out”...over 50 exhibits that demonstrate how our bodies work, grow, age and heal. Patrick called it, “The model for the design style that we'll do going forward.” Inside, you can measure your cardio rhythms after different types of activity. A skeleton demonstrates what bones are used with each movement you make. A phlebotomist’s tool lets you see inside your hand. As he showed us, "It reads the location of the veins in your body, and then projects it back in the same precise location."

And there’s now a partnership with the Desert Research Institute, with presentations from DRI researchers. Marketing toward more grownups has worked. Last year, attendance hit over 184,000.

If you'd like to go, no matter what your age...the Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum has all your information on 1 page, including hours, prices, discounts and directions. Click the link below:

