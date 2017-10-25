Truckee Police Recover Stolen Family Dog Taken in Truck - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Truckee Police Recover Stolen Family Dog Taken in Truck

Truckee Police have recovered a truck that was taken from a family on Saturday with a beloved pet inside. 

After the initial theft, CHP troopers chased the stolen truck from Truckee to Reno, but lost it after it got off the highway onto surface streets.

Truckee detectives tracked the stolen truck the southeast Reno, where it was found last night with the dog, named Albus, still inside.

He was a little dehydrated and lethargic but mostly in good health.

Truckee detectives immediately notified the family, which took the dog to a vet, and he is recovering well.

Investigators are still trying to find who took the truck in the first place.

Anyone with information is asked to call Truckee Police at (530) 550-2323.

