List of Names Submitted for New Middle School

The Washoe County School District School Naming Committee will meet Wednesday, November 1st and will start to consider names for a new middle school in Spanish Springs.

The list of names up for consideration on the agenda are:

Alan Oppio Katie Frazier Araho Kiley Ranch John C Fremont Larry Johnson Brianna Denison Margaret Muth Colin Kaepernick Marjorie Sill Deloy Anderson Michael Landsberry Donald Carano Paul Guttman Dylan Andres Ruthford PVT Scott Carnal Edmond Tribble Ralph Burns Evelyn Mount Robert E. Lee Fred Horlacher Rocketdyne Middle Jack T. Reviglio Russell Lehmann James Finney Senator Ira Lee Winters James Luttges Silver Moon John Bohach Sky Ranch Middle School Kara Kelly- Borgognone Spanish Springs Middle Wingfield Springs Middle School

Last week the district narrowed down a list of possible names for a new elementary school in south Reno. The Washoe County School Board hopes to decide on a final name for that school in November.