List of Names Submitted for New Middle School - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

List of Names Submitted for New Middle School

Posted: Updated:

The Washoe County School District School Naming Committee will meet Wednesday, November 1st and will start to consider names for a new middle school in Spanish Springs.

The list of names up for consideration on the agenda are:

Alan Oppio Katie Frazier
Araho Kiley Ranch
John C Fremont Larry Johnson
Brianna Denison Margaret Muth
Colin Kaepernick Marjorie Sill
Deloy Anderson Michael Landsberry
Donald Carano Paul Guttman
Dylan Andres Ruthford PVT Scott Carnal
Edmond Tribble Ralph Burns
Evelyn Mount Robert E. Lee
Fred Horlacher Rocketdyne Middle
Jack T. Reviglio Russell Lehmann
James Finney Senator Ira Lee Winters
James Luttges Silver Moon
John Bohach Sky Ranch Middle School
Kara Kelly- Borgognone Spanish Springs Middle
Wingfield Springs Middle School

Last week the district narrowed down a list of possible names for a new elementary school in south Reno. The Washoe County School Board hopes to decide on a final name for that school in November.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.