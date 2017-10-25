Tahoe Store Holding Avalanche Awareness Workshop

Last winter multiple avalanches caused road closures and even took lives, one avalanche back in January trapped two skiers in car. Luckily they were able to get out safely. Those skiers were also wearing beacons and proper avalanche equipment, but not everyone knows what the right equipment is, Tahoe Mountain Sports hopes to change that, "once we are dealing with snow, that comes with potential hazards including avalanches," says owner David Polivy.

The workshops cover everything from avalanche basics such as route finding and decision making, to the newest gear and technology to help you have fun and be safe, such as the avalanche airbag backpack. Tahoe Mountain Sports says they hope this workshop will not only help people get excited for winter but also hopefully save lives, "it is really important to know what you are doing out there, if you want to snow shoe, cross country ski, back country or snow board really anything that puts you in that line of fire and it is important to travel safely," says Polivy.

This workshop is October, 25th at the Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House, 10069 Bridge St. Truckee, CA. Seating starts at 6:00 p.m.

They will also have two more workshops like this and you can find the dates and times here: http://blog.tahoemountainsports.com/avalanche-education-workshops-in-truckee/