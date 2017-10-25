Carson City Seeing More Crashes

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is seeing a dramatic increase in traffic crashes year over year, but their resources are not allowing them to do much about it.

“You're not allowed to cross that limit line when it's red,” said Deputy Wheeler while making a traffic stop on Carson Street in Carson City.

Traffic infringements such as running red lights, speeding, and cell phone distractions are a few of the things causing big problems in Carson City.

“We're averaging 20 more accidents from this time period this year from last year, which is significant,” said Sargent Earl Mays.

Aside from the growing trend of aggressive and distracted driving in the Capital city, deputy staffing is an issue.

“We're managing it but we are not able to aggressively go after it.”

There are only five Carson City Sheriff's deputies at any given time patrolling different parts of the city and because other calls for service sometimes take priority, traffic is left to the wayside.

“There are other calls for service that we need to respond to so you basically have to turn a blind eye to a traffic situation,” said Deputy Wheeler.

“We have about 2,000 calls a month that's just too much for them to spend an enormous amount of time on traffic,” said Sheriff Ken Furlong.

Sheriff Furlong is trying to do something about it. He has put in a request to the city to re-staff a traffic enforcement unit that was dissolved during the recession.

Until then, Deputy Wheeler has a message for not just those he stops, but for everyone.

“Please drive safely, thank you for your time.”