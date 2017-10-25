Four Airlines to Add Interviews to Security Measures - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Four Airlines to Add Interviews to Security Measures

Four global long-haul airlines say passengers on U.S.-bound flights face new security interviews at the request of American officials.

Cathay Pacific, EgyptAir, Emirates and Lufthansa all say they will begin the interviews from Thursday.

It wasn't immediately clear if other global airlines would be affected, though the Trump administration previously rolled out a laptop ban and travel bans that have thrown global airlines into disarray.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, it comes at the end of a 120-day deadline for airlines to meet new U.S. regulations following the ban on laptops in airplane cabins of some Mideast airlines being lifted.

