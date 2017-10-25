Local Police Seek Suspects in Four Separate Robberies

Local law enforcement is investigating four separate robbery cases where two of them may be related.

The first one happened at the 7-Eleven store early Wednesday morning on 15th Street in Sparks.

Police say the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the register. The man then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The clerk was not hurt.

The suspect is being described as a man, approximately 5’7” to 5’10”, weighing 180-200 pounds, wearing a gray and red beanie, brown jacket, and black shorts.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is urged to contact the Sparks Police Department Detective Division at 353-2225

Next, around 3:30 Wednesday morning a suspect robbed the Jackson's gas station on Stead Boulevard.

The suspect is being described as a Pacific Islander man wearing a black hooded jacket, black and red shorts, a black beanie and black flip-flops.

Reno Police tell us this man was armed.

Just an hour later the 7-Eleven on North Virginia Street nearby was also robbed.

The witness says they're not positive whether or not the suspect was armed, however, the suspect description is the same as the person who robbed the Jackson's.

Officials say that it is likely the same person who robbed both stores in north Reno.

Also, around 1 a.m. on Wednesday two suspects robbed the Rainbow Market on Sun Valley Boulevard.

Washoe County Deputies say that the suspects are both light-skinned males, measuring about 6 feet and have a thin build. One of the men was armed with a gun and the other with a machete.

Both of the suspects wore jeans, but one had on a gray sweatshirt with red UNLV letters and the other had on a black hoodie with gloves.

The thieves stole an unknown amount of cash and product before taking off. No one was hurt.

Deputies tell us they have a possible description of the car; white with the driver side headlight out.

Detectives are actively working on this case, but if you know anything that can help, give them a call at 328-3320.

Also, if you know anything about any of the cases call Secret Witness at 322-4900.