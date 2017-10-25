Sparks Police Seek Suspect in 7-Eleven Robbery - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Seek Suspect in 7-Eleven Robbery

Sparks Police say they need help looking for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven store early Wednesday morning on 15th Street. 

Police say the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the register. The man then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. 

The clerk was not hurt. 

The suspect was described as an unknown race, approximately 5’7” to 5’10”, weighing 180-200 pounds, wearing a gray and red beanie, brown jacket, and black shorts. 

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is urged to contact the Sparks Police Department Detective Division at 353-2225 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.

