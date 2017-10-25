Police Seek Public's Help in Identifying Suspects in a Grand Larceny Case

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a grand larceny case involving KB Car Wash, 887 Tyler Way.

The suspects are a white, adult male with brown hair and an average build and a white, adult female with blonde hair and a small build. Their vehicle is described as a black Dodge Durango; it has no front license plate, stock wheels, and flood lights on the front.

The suspects gained entry in three out of four of the coin machines located in the car wash bays.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. The Sparks Police Department is asking that anyone who may have any information about this incident or the identity of the suspects to contact the Sparks Police Detectives at 353-2225 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.