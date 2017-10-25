City of Reno Hosts Permanent Overflow Shelter Community Meeting

The Reno City Council approved a fact finding expedition to find a location for a permanent overflow shelter. The proposed site could be on 250 sage street, just east of sutro in Reno.

Tonight, the Reno City Council released their findings on the location they think would work best. At the meeting, there were several local business owners concerned about the crime that may come with an overflow shelter. But there were also many, like representatives from the northern Nevada hopes and the ACLU, who praised the city for addressing a public need.

The main shelter, which houses around 300 people, is full, and the current temporary shelter, which only has about 150 beds, is at or near capacity every night. The proposed permanent shelter will be between 10 and 20 thousand square feet, which can fit 150 beds or more, and have services like a commercial kitchen, kennel for pets, and be a possible location of a tiny home village.

"At this point we are going to regroup, we are going to go back and do some additional research and update the city council. And then look for some direction from them on where they would like to go," said Tillery Williams, a Management Analyst for the City.

The information gathered today will be added to the 'staff report' about the proposed property, and given to the Reno City Council for review and a possible decision to move forward on the project.

If you would like more information head to Reno.gov, or to provide input about the possible new overflow shelter, email Community Liaison Calli Wilsey at wilseyc@reno.gov.