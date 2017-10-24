Lemmon Valley Elementary Raising Money for New Playground

For more than five decades, the playground at Lemmon Valley Elementary has remained the same. Both parents and school officials alike agree that it may be time for a makeover.More >>
For more than five decades, the playground at Lemmon Valley Elementary has remained the same. Both parents and school officials alike agree that it may be time for a makeover.More >>
The decision is still uncertain.More >>
The decision is still uncertain.More >>
Delays are expected.More >>
Delays are expected.More >>
The suspect is described as white male adult in his 40's, 170 pounds, blue eyes and salt and pepper hair and was last seen wearing blue/teal shirt, grey sweatshirt and blue jeans.More >>
The suspect is described as white male adult in his 40's, 170 pounds, blue eyes and salt and pepper hair and was last seen wearing blue/teal shirt, grey sweatshirt and blue jeans.More >>
The graduate University of Nevada, Reno student involved in a 'disturbing' traffic stop has released a statement one month after the incident.More >>
The graduate University of Nevada, Reno student involved in a 'disturbing' traffic stop has released a statement one month after the incident.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed during an officer-involved shooting in Sparks early Sunday morning.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed during an officer-involved shooting in Sparks early Sunday morning.More >>
The graduate University of Nevada, Reno student involved in a 'disturbing' traffic stop has released a statement one month after the incident.More >>
The graduate University of Nevada, Reno student involved in a 'disturbing' traffic stop has released a statement one month after the incident.More >>
Reno Police are searing for a group of male suspects who robbed a man early Tuesday morning.More >>
Reno Police are searing for a group of male suspects who robbed a man early Tuesday morning.More >>
The chase ended in a crash on the corner of Plumas St. and California Ave, and started after a woman resisted arrest.More >>
The chase ended in a crash on the corner of Plumas St. and California Ave, and started after a woman resisted arrest.More >>
The suspect is described as white male adult in his 40's, 170 pounds, blue eyes and salt and pepper hair and was last seen wearing blue/teal shirt, grey sweatshirt and blue jeans.More >>
The suspect is described as white male adult in his 40's, 170 pounds, blue eyes and salt and pepper hair and was last seen wearing blue/teal shirt, grey sweatshirt and blue jeans.More >>