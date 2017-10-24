Lemmon Valley Elementary Raising Money for New Playground - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Lemmon Valley Elementary Raising Money for New Playground

Posted: Updated:
By Elizabeth Olveda
Connect

For more than five decades, the playground at Lemmon Valley Elementary has remained the same. Both parents and school officials alike agree that it may be time for a makeover. 

When you look at the playground, you will see a set of bare bones play equipment including swings and monkey bars, a ball wall, but not much else. In fact, the basketball courts and monkey bars toward the back of the school are still off-limits after suffering flood damage from last winter. 

One former student turned parent, Erika Bang, expresses the need for improvements, "It's even worse since it's been almost 17 years since it was kind of outdated for me."

The metal bars are not the best material to play on during extremely hot or cold days, either.

Fortunately, the school has been able to make small steps toward a better recreation environment. That includes adding a few sandboxes to the area. Officials say it has already made a difference, noting that referrals for inappropriate playground behavior have decreased since those were installed. 

It is even more motivation for school officials who want to see a complete playground makeover for the kindergarten through second-graders. 

For the past three years, the school has been fundraising for that makeover. They have raised $24,000 out of the $40,000 needed to purchase and install the new play set.

The set will likely include three different slides, additional climbing gear and it will be ADA compliant. School officials say they are continuing their fundraising efforts through several different events, but would appreciate any help from the public to raise the last $15,000.  

If you would like to donate or learn more about their efforts, you can call the school at (775) 677-5460.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.