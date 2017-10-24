GSR to Hold Job Fair

The Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) announced they will be hosting a job fair Monday, October 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Silver State Pavilion.

They are looking to fill positions in the area of cooks, sauciers, dishwashers, quick servers, front desk attendants, guest rooms and laundry facilities, retail cashiers, security officers and stewards.

For more information on the GSR, visit www.grandsierraresort.com or call (775) 789-2000.