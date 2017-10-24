Application To Provide Commercial Drone Operators Faster Flight Approvals

A new application has been released that allows commercial drone operators to receive almost, real-time approval for flights.

Reno-Tahoe Airport (RNO) is one of four medium-sized (Class C) commercial airports in the nation that is taking part in a pilot program that will allow Federal Aviation Administration approved Part 107 Drone Operators to obtain almost real-time approval to fly their drones.

The program is designed to provide business drone operators with fast processing of airspace notifications and automatic approval of requests that are below approved altitudes in controlled airspace.

The application will reportedly shorten a process that could usually be very lengthy for drone operators.

To begin the process of obtaining the app, operators can go to: https://www.faa.gov/uas/programs_partnerships/uas_data_exchange/.

The application is not intended for recreational or hobby users of drones.