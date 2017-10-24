Nevada Unemployment Rates Down From Last Year - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Unemployment Rates Down From Last Year

Posted: Updated:

According the Nevada Department of Employment. Training and Rehabilitation (DETR), unemployment rates in Nevada metro areas have decreased overall since last year.

Compared to September of last year, Las Vegas is down 0.4 of a percentage point; Reno is down 0.6 of a percentage point, and Carson City is down 0.8 of a percentage point. On average, growth rate for these areas are at 1.825 percent.

In more recent months, there has been variation in the directional trend of the numbers, but the overall trend since last year has been a drop in percentage points.

“The metro area economic indicators continue to follow statewide positive trends,” Anderson said. “As reported last week, the statewide unemployment rate stands at 4.9 percent. Employers continue to add jobs. Despite a slight uptick in new jobs statewide, Nevada’s largest population centers saw mixed job growth in September.”

