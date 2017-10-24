Closer Look at Washoe County Sheriff's Office K9 Training & Fundraising

K9 Kyago almost immediately finds the heroin hidden behind the license plate of a car. Just as quickly he’s rewarded with a toy and a “good boy!” by his partner and trainer, Deputy David Dunham. The pair are one of seven K9 units at the Washoe County Sheriff's Office - all vital to solving crime in northern Nevada.

"We have so few officers sometimes that when a dog shows up they can do what two three officers can. They can find somebody, they can find something - evidence, and they can certainly locate narcotics," says Sgt. Phil Jones, the Special Operations Supervisor at WCSO.

The Sheriff's Office has worked with K9s since the early 1980's. The training has evolved and grown more sophisticated since then. "Our dogs train every week,” says Sgt. Jones “They've gotta stay narcotics trained; track trained, evidence trained and obviously patrol certified. We're lucky that we have a master trainer on our team."

That master trainer is Deputy Brian Harris. He and his partner Kilo, like all the other K9 units, have an inseparable bond. But, just as important as the training and emotional connection is the specialized equipment.

We see Kilo’s Kevlar, zip-on vest. These not only protect the dogs, they allow them to be lowered from a helicopter - which they are all trained to do.

"The bulletproof vests are in excess of $2,000, and there are medical kits that they carry in the cars that are very expensive," explains Cathy Barcomb with the Washoe County K9 Partners.

Plus, GPS trackers are in the dog collars.

"And the helicopters and the drones can actually follow a dog on a chase when the officer may not be able to see him," says Barcomb.

And because budgets are tight... Washoe County K9 Partners helps raise money for these vital supplies. Their latest idea - a calendar filled with some pretty cute cops.

"And it's all pictures of our local police dogs, with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office," says Cathy.

Those 2018 calendars are hot off the press and going for about $20 apiece.

If you'd like to meet some of the K9s for yourself or buy that new calendar, there is a fundraiser this Saturday at Consign Furniture in South Reno, from 11am-1:00pm at 6865 Sierra Center Parkway.

https://www.facebook.com/WCK9partners/