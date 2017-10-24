$5,000 Donation to Bring First Tee to Hunsberger Elementary Scho - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

$5,000 Donation to Bring First Tee to Hunsberger Elementary School

Posted: Updated:

On Tuesday, Hunsberger Elementary School got a big donation to help them learn the game of golf.

The Arrowcreek Ladies' Club donated $5,000 to First Tee of Northern Nevada, which will buy equipment, and provide training and lessons for Hunsberger to help students learn about golf and first tee's values.

"We're all tickled to death that we were able to do this. Golf is a wonderful game and it teaches kids a lot of about respect, integrity and just I think being a better person,” says Elizabeth Heaven, President, Arrowcreek Ladies' Golf Club.

First Tee helps children ages 7 to 17 learn about the game of golf and life skills.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.