$5,000 Donation to Bring First Tee to Hunsberger Elementary School

On Tuesday, Hunsberger Elementary School got a big donation to help them learn the game of golf.

The Arrowcreek Ladies' Club donated $5,000 to First Tee of Northern Nevada, which will buy equipment, and provide training and lessons for Hunsberger to help students learn about golf and first tee's values.

"We're all tickled to death that we were able to do this. Golf is a wonderful game and it teaches kids a lot of about respect, integrity and just I think being a better person,” says Elizabeth Heaven, President, Arrowcreek Ladies' Golf Club.

First Tee helps children ages 7 to 17 learn about the game of golf and life skills.