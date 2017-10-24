Settlement to Fund Law Enforcement Overtime Following Las Vegas Shooting

Law enforcement in southern Nevada will be getting $600,000 to pay for overtime in the wake of the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.

The Nevada Attorney General's Office says the money will help pay for the many hours investigators have spent trying to uncover the motive for the deadly shooting.

The funds come from a deceptive trade practices settlement approved by a court in July.

Governor Sandoval has directed to budget office to process the funding quickly and it should get to police within 15 days.

The October 1st shooting that left 58 people and the gunman dead.