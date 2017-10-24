Settlement to Fund Law Enforcement Overtime Following Las Vegas - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Settlement to Fund Law Enforcement Overtime Following Las Vegas Shooting

Posted: Updated:

Law enforcement in southern Nevada will be getting $600,000 to pay for overtime in the wake of the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.

The Nevada Attorney General's Office says the money will help pay for the many hours investigators have spent trying to uncover the motive for the deadly shooting.

The funds come from a deceptive trade practices settlement approved by a court in July.

Governor Sandoval has directed to budget office to process the funding quickly and it should get to police within 15 days.

The October 1st shooting that left 58 people and the gunman dead.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.