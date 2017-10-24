Washoe County School District to Discuss Lice Procedures

The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees is scheduled to discuss the district’s lice procedures during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

Board members are also scheduled to listen to a presentation on the health matter.

The Centers for Disease Control say the parasitic insects can be found on people's heads, and bodies. It also says lice infestations are spread most commonly by close person-to-person contact.

The meeting starts at 2 p.m. If you want to go, it’s located at the WCSD Central Administration Building, Board Room at 425 East Ninth Street in Reno.