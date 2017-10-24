Nevada's First-Time Jobless Claims Down 15% Last Month

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation says initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits totaled 9,068 in September in the state.

That figure, which was released Monday, is down 15% from last August. It is the lowest of any month since August 1998.

Initial claims are down 3% from September 2016, when they were 9,358. September marks the seasonal low point of the year. The overall trend, best represented by the 12-month average, is at a post-recession low of 11,083 claims per month.

An initial claim represents the first stage of filing for unemployment benefits and is therefore most closely related to the number of people who have recently lost their jobs, not the overall level of unemployment.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)