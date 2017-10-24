Mega Millions Lottery Changes to Start Soon - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Mega Millions Lottery Changes to Start Soon

The Mega Millions lottery is in for some mega changes. Starting with next week's draw, the game will cost twice as much to play, up to $2 per ticket.

It will also have longer odds and feature bigger prize payouts.

Jackpots will now start at $40 million, up from $15 million.

Lottery officials say the changes are a response to customer demands for more high-dollar jackpots.

It's also a way to better compete against the rival Powerball game.

Mega Millions is now played in 44-states (including California), plus, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Changes start with the October 31st draw.

Tickets are available at Gold Ranch RV Resort and Casino's Lottery Building, and Hallelujah Junctions, located just across the California border.

