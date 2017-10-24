Nevada Pulls in Nearly $5 Million in Taxes From Pot Sales in Aug - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Pulls in Nearly $5 Million in Taxes From Pot Sales in August



The Nevada Department of Taxation says the state hauled in nearly $5 million in total tax revenue from recreational marijuana sales in August.

That's up from the $3.7 million in taxes in July, the state's first month of recreational weed sales.

According to figures released Monday, $3.35 million were generated by the 10% sales tax on recreational marijuana, while $1.51 million generated by the 15% wholesale tax at the cultivation level on all marijuana (up from $974,060 in July).

CEO of The+Source dispensaries and President of the Nevada Dispensary Association Andrew Jolley says he expects the market to continue to grow steadily over the next several months.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

