Nevada Pulls in Nearly $5 Million in Taxes From Pot Sales in August

The Nevada Department of Taxation says the state hauled in nearly $5 million in total tax revenue from recreational marijuana sales in August.

That's up from the $3.7 million in taxes in July, the state's first month of recreational weed sales.

According to figures released Monday, $3.35 million were generated by the 10% sales tax on recreational marijuana, while $1.51 million generated by the 15% wholesale tax at the cultivation level on all marijuana (up from $974,060 in July).

CEO of The+Source dispensaries and President of the Nevada Dispensary Association Andrew Jolley says he expects the market to continue to grow steadily over the next several months.

