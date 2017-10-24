Truckee Meadows Water Authority Holds Free Winterization Workshops

Truckee Meadows Water Authority (TMWA) is holding two winterization workshops to help homeowners prepare for the cold weather and freezing temperatures. Homeowners can learn how to avoid the expense and inconvenience of frozen water pipes by attending one of these workshops, and even though it may feel warm out it still gets cold at night and that can cause some serious damages."In the desert it can be warm during the day but drop below freezing during the nights, and you get a hard freeze going on and that can cause severe damages to the pipes that you won't know about until next year," says Lain Christman, Resource Economist for TMWA.

TMWA wants to warn homeowners of the dangers of not turning off their irrigation system, water expands as it freezes and this expansion puts pressure on whatever is containing it, such as pipes. TMWA says it does not matter how new or how strong you think the pipes are, the expanding water can still break them. Not only is the cost to repair those pipes expensive but you also have to pay for the water that is leaking. "It is going to be running through the meters so you have to pay for it even though you are not using it it is not going onto the grass and it can happen for several months before you can even identify where it is at so we recommend winterizing it now," says Christman.

The workshops are free and will take place on Tuesday, October 24; and Wednesday, November 1. The hour-long workshops start at 5:30 p.m. and will be led by TMWA’s Conservation Department staff at TMWA’s main office, located at 1355 Capital Blvd. in Reno.

You can find more tips on winterizing your home here: https://tmwa.com/article/how-to-winterize-your-home/