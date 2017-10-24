Robbery Victim Stabs At Least One Suspect During Attack in Downt - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Robbery Victim Stabs At Least One Suspect During Attack in Downtown Reno

Posted: Updated:

Reno Police are searing for a group of male suspects who robbed a man early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:40 a.m. the victim says he was walking around the 300 block of Lake Street south of the bus station downtown when two to three male suspects approached him. They began to hit the victim and stole his money. During the altercation, the victim pulled out a knife and stabbed at least one of the suspects. 

The men ran off into a dark colored car nearby and drove off. The victim sustained minor injuries but was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures. 

Police do not have descriptions of the men yet but at least one of them has stab wounds. If you know anything about this case give Secret Witness a call at 322-4900. 

