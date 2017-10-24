Community Scanning Day Brings Photos, Documents, and Stories. - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Community Scanning Day Brings Photos, Documents, and Stories.

The Washoe County Library in Sparks hosted a Community Scanning Day today, showing people how to scan their old photos and documents, how to organize them, and other tips to preserve their belongings.

The Sparks Branch just got a new scanner, and today was meant to show people in the community how to take advantage of it.

"Preservation goes beyond just turning physical to a digital," Emily Goehring, library assistant, said. "It's about how you can share it, and then the ways you can back up your own files."

Pamela Sliker, another Library Assistant, had a personal connection to Community Scanning Day because she had artifacts from the 18th century.

In the 1860s, Sliker says her family thought they were in line to receive some of a vast fortune from Holland, so they gathered everything they could to prove they were a part of that particular family. Although nothing panned out with the fortune, her family has been passing down those artifacts since, and now she has them. Handling the artifacts is challenging, but she appreciates the opportunity.

"When they came to me, it just felt like such a burden, I went and got a big safe and everything for them." Sliker said. "But it's also such a thrill to be able to make sure that they're for our family and that they're not going to be sold."

Debbie Gunderman, a Reno resident, brought a few pictures to learn the system because she has boxes of documents and photos that she wants to preserve digitally. Gunderman has plenty of family history that she says could never be replaced.

"I have my three times great grandfather's Civil War discharge papers," Gunderman said. "And that's priceless to me and to my family."

Gunderman said she's been planning on doing this for a few years now because our area has wildfires and floods.

Digital Initiatives Librarian for the University of Nevada, Reno Amy Hunsaker said it's important to back up your digital files and to keep them on an external hard drive. Hunsaker recommends giving an extra hard drive to a friend or family member, to be sure that all of your copies aren't in one place.

