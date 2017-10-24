Community Scanning Day Brings Photos, Documents, and Stories.

The Washoe County Library in Sparks hosted a Community Scanning Day today, showing people how to scan their old photos and documents, how to organize them, and other tips to preserve their belongings. The Sparks Branch just got a new scanner, and today was meant to show people in the community how to take advantage of it.More >>
The Washoe County Library in Sparks hosted a Community Scanning Day today, showing people how to scan their old photos and documents, how to organize them, and other tips to preserve their belongings. The Sparks Branch just got a new scanner, and today was meant to show people in the community how to take advantage of it.More >>
The suspect is described as white male adult in his 40's, 170 pounds, blue eyes and salt and pepper hair and was last seen wearing blue/teal shirt, grey sweatshirt and blue jeans.More >>
The suspect is described as white male adult in his 40's, 170 pounds, blue eyes and salt and pepper hair and was last seen wearing blue/teal shirt, grey sweatshirt and blue jeans.More >>
The person of interest has been reportedly identified as 44-year-old Jose Rodriguez DeJesus Quezada and should be considered armed and dangerous.More >>
The person of interest has been reportedly identified as 44-year-old Jose Rodriguez DeJesus Quezada and should be considered armed and dangerous.More >>
Potentially thousands of Nevadans who never received a high school diploma now have a chance to get one retroactively. The rule change is all due to the transition out of high school proficiency exams (HSPEs). That process started in 2013, but for many years, those exams dictated whether a student could receive a diploma. Passing the tests, especially for nervous test-takers, was a major barrier to graduation.More >>
Potentially thousands of Nevadans who never received a high school diploma now have a chance to get one retroactively. The rule change is all due to the transition out of high school proficiency exams (HSPEs). That process started in 2013, but for many years, those exams dictated whether a student could receive a diploma. Passing the tests, especially for nervous test-takers, was a major barrier to graduation.More >>
Getting your child vaccinated for the flu season might be just as easy as dropping them off at school.More >>
Getting your child vaccinated for the flu season might be just as easy as dropping them off at school.More >>
The chase ended in a crash on the corner of Plumas St. and California Ave, and started after a woman resisted arrest.More >>
The chase ended in a crash on the corner of Plumas St. and California Ave, and started after a woman resisted arrest.More >>
Reno Police are investigating two armed robberies that occurred late Sunday night and early Monday morning.More >>
Reno Police are investigating two armed robberies that occurred late Sunday night and early Monday morning.More >>
Nine Reno businesses failed an underage compliance operation, conducted by members of the Regional Street Enforcement Team (SET), during this year's Zombie Crawl.More >>
Nine Reno businesses failed an underage compliance operation, conducted by members of the Regional Street Enforcement Team (SET), during this year's Zombie Crawl.More >>
One man is dead after a house fire broke out in north Reno early Monday morning.More >>
One man is dead after a house fire broke out in north Reno early Monday morning.More >>
Sparks Police say an officer involved shooting occurred at around 4 a.m. Sunday morning at 1800 Sullivan Lane.More >>
Sparks Police say an officer involved shooting occurred at around 4 a.m. Sunday morning at 1800 Sullivan Lane.More >>