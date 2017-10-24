Police Are Seeking the Public's Help in Identifying a Suspect in a Bank Robbery

Reno police are investigating the robbery of a US Bank, 5150 Mae Anne Ave, that happened Monday evening. A suspect entered the bank and demanded money from an employee by presenting a note. An undisclosed amount of currency was given to the suspect who fled through the parking lot and entered an unknown vehicle.

The suspect is described as white male adult in his 40's, 170 pounds, blue eyes and salt and pepper hair and was last seen wearing blue/teal shirt, grey sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Detectives are requesting assistance from the community identifying the suspect.